One Love Island Couple Have Shared Some Exciting Baby Plans…

By Julie Ann Trainor

This article originally appeared on CelebsNow

We watched them fall head over heels for each other during series two of Love Island in 2016 — but where other couples have crumbled under the pressure, Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen have gone from strength to strength.

From getting engaged to buying their dream home, it seems life couldn’t be sweeter for Olivia, 24, and 25-year-old Alex – and they’ve revealed to Now that babies are very much on the cards.

Alex says, ‘I want two children, a boy and a girl. A boy first, because I think I’d be too attached to the girl – she’s not allowed out until she’s 18!’

Olivia adds, ‘He and his whole family have been chatting about baby names and it’s making me feel like I’m pregnant! In the next year we hope to try.’

Their close friends and fellow Love Island stars Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey recently became parents to baby boy Freddie-George, something that has unsurprisingly added to Olivia and Alex’s broodiness.

Holiday babies ☀️ A post shared by OLIVIA BUCKLAND (@oliviadbuck) on Dec 22, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Alex confirms, ‘It has made me massively broody. I really want to be a young dad.’

But they’ve got a wedding to plan before babies can take over… ‘Don’t ask [Alex] about the planning,’ Olivia jokes. ‘We’ve done a lot this year already. The save-the-dates are about to go out, I’ve got another dress fitting at the end of the month and the photographers have been booked.’

Organised Olivia has planned two hen parties too, on which she’ll be joined by bridesmaids Cara and Tina Stinnes, another Love Island alumna.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

She says, ‘Alex is going to Amsterdam and I’m going to Mykonos for a week with my girls. I’m a bit of a tomboy and I love go-karting and clay pigeon-shooting, so I’m also going to the countryside to do those things.’