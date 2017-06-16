Love Island Fans Are Really Concerned For Amber Davies And Kem Cetinay

It looks like some drama has entered the villa, in the form of Mike Thalassitis...

Last night’s Love Island? Woah. Just, woah.

We’re almost at the end of week two – yes, time flies when you’re having fun – and it’s safe to say that the drama has officially arrived.

In true Love Island style, we’ve got a few power couples ruling the roost. Jessica Shears and Dominic Lever, following a slightly awkward start, seem to be super loved-up, Kem Cetinay is utterly smitten with 20-year-old Amber Davies (although he doesn’t seem to be able to remember her surname) and Marcel and Gabby seem to be heading that way too.

BUT. If there’s one thing you can rely on when it comes to Love Island, it’s a bombshell.

And the latest one comes in the form of newbie Mike Thalassitis.

After hearing that some fresh meat was heading their way, the girls were bracing themselves for a ‘worldie’, saying that, at this stage in the game, the producers would want to turn heads.

And, if the final moments of the latest episode are anything to go by, it seems as though Mike did just that.

Having been on a date with newcomer Tyne-Lexy, the 24-year-old proved he was a bit of a smooth talker. But it was clear that he couldn’t wait to get into the villa, and Tyne (reluctantly) lead him in to meet the rest of the girls.

It’s fair to say that most of the female islanders sat up and took notice, with Olivia and Montana noting his, well, ‘hotness’.

But one person’s reaction to Mike’s arrival sparked a bit of concern from viewers at home.

Yup, Amber, we’re looking at you.

It seems as though fans have branded Kember as one of their favourite couples. And they weren’t impressed at hearing Amber whispering about the new islander.

One wrote: ‘Amber is going to pie Kem isn’t she…’

Other tweets included:

We’re trying not to be so cynical.

After all, it was only a few hours earlier that she was in the beach hut saying how content she was with Kem and that she didn’t want a date with the new islander.

Could she really stray?!

Either way, we predict that tonight’s episode is going to contain some dramz.

See you there.