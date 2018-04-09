Love Island’s Amber Davies Is Said To Be Dating, And You May Recognise Him

And some people think he looks a lot like her Love Island ex, Kem Cetinay...

By Georgia Farquharson

She was once one half of Love Island power couple, but fast-forward a few months and Amber Davies seems to have got herself a new beau.

The reality TV star is said to be ‘smitten’ with Gary Lineker’s son Tobias, who is currently studying at Oxford Brookes University.

A post shared by Tobias Lineker (@tobiaslineker) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:10pm PST

A source reportedly told The Sun: ‘Amber and Tobias hit it off from their first meeting, so he made the first move and invited her out for a Valentine’s Day dinner.

‘They had a lovely evening and have been on a few dates since then. He seems really smitten with Amber. She hasn’t met his parents, but that’s something he’d like to happen.’

If you think Gary Lineker’s son has got a familiar face, it’s probably because some think he bares a striking resemblance to Amber’s ex – Kem Cetinay.

The pair called time on their romance back in December and blamed their hectic work schedules – including Kem’s Dancing On Ice training regime – for the split.

No official word yet from Amber or Tobias on these rumours, so we’ll be watching this space.