The Love Island winner has admitted that she was struggling with something whilst on the show...

Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay were crowned the winners of Love Island 2017.

They went through an awful lot together, but they finally made it out of the other side as boyfriend and girlfriend – and they’ve appeared super loved-up ever since.

But it turns out that Amber, 20, was hiding something during her time on the show. And she’s spoken out about what we didn’t get to see during the ITV2 series.

‘I got ill at one point and I got really bad anxiety. I couldn’t breathe,’ the Love Island winner explained.

As well as experiencing anxiety for the very first, Amber also came down with flu.

She explained to OK!: ‘This was before Casa Amor, around four weeks in when we were bickering all the time.

‘I had to leave the villa for a bit and I got taken to speak to the show’s psychologist and all the executive producers. They really looked after me.’

Well, it sounds like everyone took good care of Amber. Especially boyfriend Kem, who she described as being ‘amazing’ before saying: ‘He would stay up with me because I was coughing all night.’

According to the reality star, the pressures of the villa got a little bit much for her. She continued to OK! magazine: ‘Everything just built up and hit me at once. Everything was getting so on top of me and everything was trapped in me.’

She added: ‘I thought I had a tight chest because I was smoking, but it was down to anxiety. It was scary’.

We’re pleased to see that Amber went on to get better and win the show with her new man.

And with the news that she’s landed a co-hosting spot on Good Morning Britain, the only way seems up for her.