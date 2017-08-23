Another Islander Has Spoken Out About Chris And Olivia’s Relationship

Winner Amber Davies has defended her close friends...

We’re still invested in our favourite Love Island couples.

Luckily for us, the finalists still seem to be going strong. But that doesn’t mean that the drama hasn’t continued since touching back down in the UK.

We might be trying our best to forget it, but Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood – who, since leaving the villa behind, have proved the critics wrong and shown themselves to be one of the strongest couples from the show – were hit with some pretty negative ‘split’ rumours when some photographs emerged from one of Liv’s nights out.

Reports then alleged that Chris was ‘furious’ to see his lady on a night out with another man.

But Olivia’s management wasted no time in shutting it all down, stating at the time: ‘This is a non-story. Olivia bumped into several friends on a night out. She went home to her house where Chris met her following his night out.’

Olivia also tweeted: ‘Just for the record. Chris and I were together Saturday night. So everyone can just relax.’

Now, close friend and Love Island winner Amber Davies has reportedly spoken out about the whole situation. And she’s defending her friend’s relationship.

‘I was there that night and the whole situation was completely blown out of proportion,’ the 21-year-old explained to OK!.

‘I know it looks bad but I spoke to Chris and explained. She did not get in the taxi with him, he walked her to it like any gentleman would.

‘Nothing is coming in between Chris and Liv at the moment.’

We’re very glad to hear it.

Chris and Olivia are stronger than ever. And we’re loving it.