The Love Island hunk didn't seem impressed with some of the responses...

Love Island‘s Alex Beattie has certainly been busy since leaving the villa.

And it looks like he’s been having a lot of fun as he’s been travelling doing various PA’s and partying with fans.

But one recent personal appearance got Alex’s fans talking, and not exactly in a good way…

Being a top tourist 🇫🇷 A post shared by A L E X • B E A T T I E (@alex.beattie) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

When British store Poundland posted on Facebook: ‘The Love Island celeb which will be visiting our Wednesbury store on Friday 25th August is… ALEX BEATTIE! Be sure to pop in at 9am to meet and greet this hunk‘

‘A PA in Poundland?! Has the night club appearances ran dry now for him? [sic]’ shared one shocked Love Island fan, while another tweeted: ‘the fact that Alex Beattie’s doin an appearance in wednesbury’s Poundland has had me off today and it ain’t even 12 hahahahhhha too much man [sic]’

More: Love Island’s Gabby Just Made A BIG Announcement On Instagram

One mocked a video Alex posted after leaving the villa: ‘YIIIOOOOOO it’s your boy Alex here I’ll be at Poundland this Friday it’s gonna go…. OFFFFF [sic]’

So the former islander took to Twitter to hit back at the haters: ‘Honestly chill out. Meeting people who are excited to see you means all the same to me regardless of the location. Don’t be so materialistic’

See: Love Island’s Montana Brown Goes For Dinner With ‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis

You tell ’em!

Some of his loyal fans had his back, responding: ‘I think it’s nice that you are going somewhere where it’s not all about the logo and price so’ and ‘F**k what ppl say, if you make someone smile and happy that’s all you need, some ppl are just plain b**ches [sic]’ whereas others still weren’t impressed: ‘If that’s the case why don’t you do it for free and not get paid for it? F**king melon [sic]’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Ooh, harsh.

Ignore them, Alex. You keep doing you.

By Emily Jefferies