Love Island’s Alex Bowen Gives His Summary Of This Year’s Contestants
It's fair to say that the former Love Island runner-up did not hold back...
Former Love Island hunk and runner-up Alex Bowen has been keeping us all entertained with his commentary on the reality series so far this year.
His no-nonsense approach to the show has divided opinions but one thing’s for certain… He’s definitely honest!
See: Did Love Island’s Scott Thomas Just Slam Olivia Attwood On Snapchat?!
After last night’s dramatic episode – in which Olivia dumped Chris after finding out she was unpopular with the public and ‘Muggy Mike’ re-entered the villa – Alex (as usual) had a LOT to say.
In a summary from the episode, Alex posted:
‘Olivia is a vile person, chris has won me Over.. kem and marcel will Release a single, alex is sound but needs to unmuted, Montana is a girls girl, amber will be gone in a month ( sorry kem) Theo just likes to talk s***… gabby and marcel should win,, Georgia I didn’t see you all episode and tyla will get with mike [sic]’.
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
Phew. Did you keep up?!
And in a rant directed more specifically at a certain someone, Alex did not hold back:
‘Oliva just needs to f*** off man she’s actually a nuts… vile little girl…. p***ed me off… chris just sack it’.
Blimey.
See: Love Island’s Olivia Buckland Has Been Forced To Address ‘Pregnancy’ Rumours
He also admitted to being won over by Chris Hughes, who – if you remember – was a very controversial contestant in the beginning.
Alex tweeted: ‘Chris has changed my opinion of him when he started spraying some bars 😂😩 omg he’s a strange one but he’s won me over 😂😂😂 ‘.
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
Fellow 2016 islander and now fiancée Olivia Buckland also took to social media to agree with her future hubby.
She wrote: ‘Is Olivia thinking that the reason she was the least liked person in is Chris? Cus’ that turnaround of dumping Chris after finding out…🤔” [sic].
She then added: ‘Some may call that game play 🤔’ and ‘Poor Chris 😡’ [sic].
Oh dear.
If there’s one thing you can rely on with Love Island, it’s that people will get super invested in the islanders.
Eek! Keep the commentary coming, guys!
By Emily Jefferies