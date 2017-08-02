Love Island’s Alex Beattie Opens Up About A Difficult Time On Instagram

The Love Island contestant, who coupled-up with Montana Brown, has written a post about 'bullying' and 'confidence' on social media...

Alex Beattie might have been a latecomer to the ITV2 series, but that didn’t stop him from almost making it to the final of Love Island alongside girlfriend Montana Brown.

After watching Montana fail to find a romantic connection on the show, Alex rocked up (along with a bunch of other single lads) and swept her off her feet. They were pretty much inseparable in the days that followed, and left the show in fifth place as boyfriend and girlfriend. Aww.

Following rumours of a ‘split’, the pair confirmed that they’re still together at Sunday’s Love Island reunion.

Most of the Love Island favourites have racked up an impressive number of social media followers as a result of the show, and Alex is no exception. Boasting over half a million followers, the reality star has been busy sharing his many photo shoots and club nights with his followers.

But one of his most recent snaps included a lengthy caption, which saw him opening up about experiencing ‘bullying’ and a ‘lack of confidence’ in the past.

He began: ‘Day in the studio – I used to hate my photo taken and it’s taken me years to get to this point. I have not had the best journey through childhood, being bullied, lack of confidence, feeling too skinny, not being the loudest guy in the class etc but I have since realised that it is totally okay and normal to be like that.’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

The Personal Trainer continued: ‘The whole reason I started training was to make me feel better about myself, to be happy in my own skin and god did it help my confidence. If you scroll through my photos you can see the gradual progression through it all.

‘We all need to learn who and what makes us happy and I believe I have found that. Do what you love no matter how many people question you or think they have a better idea of what you should be doing.’

I Loved my shoot with @boohooMANofficial today! Loads of great photos to come 🤗 – Get 50% off now with my code ALEXB50 #BeTheMAN A post shared by A L E X • B E A T T I E (@alex.beattie) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

The Love Island star hinted that he wants to put his new social media reach to good use: ‘For me to feel good I need time to train and eat well. I need to spend as much time with family and those I care about and be around enthusiastic and positive people. I get pleasure from making others feel good about themselves and seeing their progression. That will always be my aim with this new found reach I have. ✌🏼❤️’.

It didn’t take long for his followers to praise him, with many branding him a ‘good role model’ and a ‘beautiful person.’

Good on you for speaking out, Alex.