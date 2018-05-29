We Found The New Love Island Contestants On Instagram So You Don’t Have To

Hit that follow button...

Love Island is about to take over our evenings and our WhatsApp conversations, and we’re fully on board with it.

The brand new line-up of contestants has finally been announced, but you’re not going to be ready to watch them all until you’ve had a good old social media stalk. Standard.

That’s why we’ve done most of the hard work for you – you’re welcome – and found all of the accounts you’ll need to know about. Get ready to hit that ‘follow’ button and have a good old scroll.

Dani Dyer Instagram

Thanks to her time in Survival Of The Fittest (and, you know, the fact that she’s got a pretty famous dad) this little lady is already verified.

Hayley Hughes Instagram

You can expect a lot of make-up selfies and #OOTDs, and we’re not complaining.

Fresh Sunday's ☀️

Niall Aslam Instagram

We’re already obsessed with his Harry Potter tattoo…

Eyal Booker Instagram

As a model, Eyal already has over 50,000 followers. And we can only expect that to keep on rising now that he’s entering one of the most famous holiday villas.

A post shared by E Y A L B O O K E R (@eyalbooker) on May 12, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT

Wes Nelson Instagram

Kendall Rae Knight Instagram

Kendall seems to be a fan of the Snapchat filter. If you want to give her a follow on there too, her username is kendallknightx.

Jack Fincham Instagram

Mnky hse lets go

Adam Collard Instagram

He was a PT. And now he’s a reality TV star. That means shirtless gym selfies, right?

Dr Alex George Instagram

Samira Mighty Instagram

All about the 💋

Laura Anderson Instagram

A girl after our own hearts, she seems to love a meme or two.

The brand new series of Love Island will kick off on ITV2 on Monday 4th June at 9pm.

We’ll see you there.