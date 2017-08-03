So, Loads And Loads Of People Want To Be On Next Year’s Love Island

Competition is already SUPER high for a spot in the 2018 villa...

As you’ve probably noticed, this year’s Love Island crew are doing pretty well for themselves.

Even if you didn’t religiously tune into ITV2 at 9pm every night (we mean, where else could you possibly have been?), we reckon you’ll have heard of at least one or two of the contestants.

See: It Looks Like There’s ANOTHER Love Island Baby On The Way

Marcel Somerville WAS in the Blazin’ Squad, so you may recognise him from there… but still.

Since they left the show, winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have confirmed that they’ve nabbed a presenting slot on Good Morning Britain.

And as for the rest of them? Well, they’re set to earn up to £1m with various deals and sponsorships. Yep, we’re looking at you, Jess Shears and Dom Lever.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Convinced @domlever to help me get back on track & do a @fuelstationuk 5 day detox. Much needed after a heavy few days! #Spon A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

So it’s not exactly surprising that a whole load of people are already considering taking part in the 2018 series.

A free holiday in a luxury villa full of fit men? We’re not gonna lie, even we’re thinking of signing up.

But if we do pop our names down, we’re up against some pretty stiff competition. In the form of 80,000 people. Ah.

See: Love Island’s Amber Davies On The One Thing We Didn’t See

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

According to reports, there’s already been a record number of applications from singletons across the country.

A source tells The Sun: ‘There’s an extraordinary demand to be on the show next year. We’ve already had over 80,000 applicants after just a week.

‘It seems like more young people than ever want to go on TV, have sex, find love and maybe even make a million pounds. It’s an irresistible combination.’

So if you’re keen, you might want to start filling out that form STAT.