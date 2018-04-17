Here's absolutely everything you need to know - from when it starts, to the 2018 contestants...

Love Island 2018 is just around the corner – and to say that we’re excited is a MAJOR understatement.

We’re not about to beat around the bush; we’ve been hooked ever since Love Island 2015 BROUGHT ON THE JONATHAN.

Of course we’re not about to forget about the 2016 dramz that was Malin and Terry either; that left us all feeling like we’d been cheated on. Oh, Tel.

Last year’s show brought us the likes of Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay, who ultimately took home the prize, and Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood.

Sadly, neither of these romances lasted long away from the LI villa. But we cannot wait to get hooked all over again come summer.

Here’s everything we know so far…

Love Island 2018: When does it start?

Sadly we don’t have a confirmed date from the folks over at ITV just yet.

BUT, seeing as we’re keen investigators in the Love Island department, we can make a pretty good guess.

Caroline Flack dropped a big ol’ hint when she took to Twitter at the start of April to announce that we only had two more months to wait…

Oh, you tease!

What’s more, previous series have hit our telly screens at the very end of May or in the first week in June. Take your pick.

Love Island 2018: The Contestants

As always, this is going to remain TOP SECRET until just before the show kicks off on ITV2.

One thing we do know? There’s going to be stiff competition to get a place in the sunshine this year, thanks to the success of the last two series.

According to reports, this year has already seen a record number of applications from singletons across the country; there’s said to be a whopping 80,000+ applications for Love Island 2018 so far.

It is still open though, if you’re on the lookout for luuurve.

Love Island 2018: How long is it on for?

The final episode of Love Island is always a nail-biter.

Having watched the highs and lows of each and every relationship play out on screen for the entirety of the summer, we all end up with some pretty strong feelings about who deserves the winning spot.

Radio Times report that ITV have decided to extend the popular reality show by one whole week, meaning that we’ll have EIGHT WEEKS worth of binge-watching and live tweeting to do.

Love Island 2018: Where is the villa?

The exact location of the LI villa is shrouded in secrecy, but 2017’s brand spanking new villa was high up in the mountains of Majorca.

The previous villa was also found on the Mediterranean island.

Love Island 2018: Who will be presenting?

Caroline Flack has been with the series ever since it returned to our screens in 2015, and she’s definitely become as important as those Love Island water bottles.

She’s dropped some BIG clues that she is coming back for 2018. Alongside her tweet that gave away the rough start date, Flack posted a photo from ‘promo week’, saying: ‘How has it been a year???? Where does time go???’

There are all sorts of rumours doing the rounds about how the ITV producers might shake things up this year, but we’ll be over here waiting to find out if any of them are true…

Roll on Love Island 2018.