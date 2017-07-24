Caroline Flack Reveals Tonight Is Not The End Of Love Island 2017

Good news, Love Island fans!

Just when we thought Mondays couldn’t get any worse, we found out we’d have to face the finale of Love Island on Monday 24 July (TONIGHT) – and we’ve been dreading this Monday more than others ever since.

BUT it turns out that, despite tonight being the finale (*sob*), it’s NOT going to be the last time we’ll see all this year’s Islanders on our screens.

Eeeek!

On last night’s Love Island: Aftersun (23 July) presenter Caroline Flack gave us all the news we’d been waiting for.

‘It’s been one hell of a summer,’ Flack teased.

‘Before you start suffering withdrawal symptoms fear not, next week we’ll be reuniting every single Islander from this year for a spectacular Love Island reunion show.’

So, keep the evening of Sunday 30 July free in your diaries and settle in to watch every single contestant from this year’s show return for an explosive reunion.

That’s right, not only will we get to see what our fave couple are like on the outside (Chris and Kem, duh) it’s probably safe to say that we’ll get to witness some pretty awkward run-ins.

How will the Mike-Tyla-Jonny-Chyna situation go down? There could be serious fireworks.

PLUS it’ll be the first time that Mike meets with Dom and Jess since the villa… Oh, we just cannot wait.

And let’s not forget that many of the ex-Islanders have shared some pretty strong words about some of the finalists (cough Tyne-Lexy-about-Olivia cough) so how will they feel when they leave the show and find out EVERYTHING?

Will all the couples still be together?

Sunday 30 July. ITV2. DON’T miss it.

By Emily Jefferies