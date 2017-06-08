The Most Hilarious Memes About Marcel From Love Island

Did you know he used to be in Blazin' Squad?

We’ve all been cancelling plans and ditching friends this week, and why? Because Love Island returned!

Despite only being less than a week in, we are already completely obsessed. Not only are the contestants providing us with all the drama we need to get us through the working week, but viewers have been almost as entertaining as the Islanders.

Taking to Twitter, fans across the UK have been creating some of the funniest memes we’ve ever seen. And we’ll give you one guess who the memes are primarily about…

Yep, poor Marcel hasn’t had the best luck so far on the dating show.

With NO girls stepping forward for him, the poor lad was on the subs bench immediately.

It started to look up for Marcel after he got paired with blonde beauty Olivia, but when he let her in on his big secret, it’s safe to say she was underwhelmed.

If you don’t know what Marcel’s ‘secret’ is, where have you been?! Well, breaking news: Marcel used to be in the band Blazin’ Squad.

Marcel has been keeping viewers laughing with his claim to fame as he impressively manages to bring it up in almost every conversation, while insisting he doesn’t want anyone ‘to think any different of him’ and wants to keep his secret singing past under wraps.

Sure, Marcel.

In honour of this, we’ve collected our fave Marcel memes. Here goes…

The famous Kermit The Frog meme came out, of course…

And this well-known face…

We were recently treated to a little live performance from Marcel, but he was quickly in competition with Essex lad Kem, who delivered a pretty impressive performance himself…

Then there’s this…

At the end of last night’s ep, we were teased with a pretty big cliffhanger after two new boys entered the villa to stir things up…

Our hearts do go out to Marcel, and he’s s given us so many laughs over the last few days he establishes himself as a strong fan-favourite…

We couldn’t agree more.

Let’s hope that marvellous Marcel has better luck on the show tonight!

By Emily Jefferies