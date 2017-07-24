Move over, Islanders...

Okay, so some of the Love Island 2017 contestants have some pretty good looking siblings hidden away on social media.

Firstly, there’s Kem’s older brother Izzy.

Looking very much like his reality TV star brother with an enviable tan, dark hair and stubble (plus, not a bad bod either…) we’re sure Izzy doesn’t do too badly with the ladies, either.

My hometown ✌🏼️🌄 A post shared by Izzy Cetinay (@izzy_cetinay) on Aug 8, 2016 at 11:01am PDT

Controversial Olivia Attwood also has some VERY attractive siblings.

Her sister Georgia recently appeared on Lorraine, with even the famous presenter commenting on how gorgeous she was and how she should be on the show too.

With dark locks to contrast Liv’s but the same piercing eyes, Georgia is just as stunning as her sis.

🌚 A post shared by Georgia Attwood (@georgia.attwood) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

PLUS can we just appreciate Olivia’s brother please?

Looking just as photogenic as his sisters, Liv’s baby bro Max clearly inherited the good looking genes.

That’s one attractive family.

🙃 A post shared by Max Attwood (@maxattwood1) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

And we can’t forget Gabby’s little bro Ethan, who became the subject of a petition that begged producers to get him on the reality show.

I mean, he’d do pretty well, don’t you think?

But despite the fact that he briefly entered the villa with mum Paula, his social media is set to private. So he’s yet to give us a hint to whether he’d be interested in hitting our screens next year or not.

Words can't explain how proud I am of my lovely brother graduating today from Leeds University. You have done fantastically Ethan, we are made up with you! Dad will be grinning from ear to ear! Bravo. Next! ❤️🎓👏🎈🍾 A post shared by ✨✨ ɢᴀʙʙʏ ᴅᴀᴡɴ ✨✨ (@gabbydawnallen) on Jul 13, 2016 at 12:47pm PDT

Geordie hunk Alex’s genes have clearly passed on to his siblings, too. There are definitely similarities between him and his brother Matthew.

Bros A post shared by A L E X • B E A T T I E (@alex.beattie) on Jul 5, 2015 at 6:40am PDT

Could any of these lot be in the running for Love Island 2018? We think they’d definitely do well!

By Emily Jefferies