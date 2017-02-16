The Love Actually Sequel IS Finally Happening, And We’re Experiencing Too Much Emotion

The cast of Love Actually are reuniting for Red Nose Day, and we can't wait

Ok, so it’s actually happening. The Love Actually cast have confirmed that they are reuniting for an exclusive ten-minute short to be screened on Red Nose Day, and well, we’re having all kinds of problems processing this information.

And, it would seem that the entire country is feeling the same way.

The sequel entitled Red Nose Day Actually has been created by Richard Curtis himself — director and writer of the 2003 romantic smash hit — and it’s since been confirmed that original cast members Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley and Liam Neeson have all signed on to the project.

In fact, just a few hours ago Liam Neeson was spotted filming on London’s Southbank, reprising his role as bereft dad Daniel (complete with turtle neck, fetch) on THAT bench with Thomas Brodie-Sangster; the not-so-little-chap-anymore that played his lovestruck son Sam. And as you can imagine, social media went into a bit of a Love Actually meltdown.

Look who I spotted on a casual lunchtime stroll… #loveactually2 #liamneeson A post shared by Amy Ward (@amyward88) on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:11am PST

LOOK’s own Picture Researcher Amy Ward — out grabbing a bit of sneaky lunch — even managed to grab a snap of the event. Needless to say, a mass office exodus was discussed, but we figured that three banks of empty desks might look a trifle suspicious…

Read: 17 Reasons Why Love Actually Is Brilliant

Set 14 years after the events laid out in the original film, the sequel will revisit some of Love Actually‘s most beloved characters, and give fans a slice of what they’re all up to in the present day.

Asked about why he’d decided to return to one of of his most lauded creations, Richard Curtis explained:

‘I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to.’

‘We hope to make something that’ll be fun – very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day.’

Partner and co-writer Emma Freud has also been very active on social media, tweeting live filming updates and taking ideas for plot lines. Coincidently, most fans are eager to find out what happened between Emma Thompson’s character — who it seems hasn’t signed on for the project, boo — and ‘did he, didn’t he’ husband Alan Rickman. Being that the actor died last year, it’s been suggested that the forthcoming sequel might include a tribute.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Read: Andrew Lincoln Calls His Love Actually Character A ‘Stalker’

Gosh, it’s all just far too emotional.

And stop with the Andrew Lincoln rumours. WILL that famous ‘sign’ scene get reprised outside Keira Knightley’s door? Our little hearts can’t handle it.

Fans will have to wait until March 24th to see the Love Actually sequel, when it screens on BBC as part of the Red Nose Day festivities. Which characters would you like to see again? Let us know…