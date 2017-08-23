It looks like Louise isn't too keen on the newbies...

Made In Chelsea: Ibiza has got more drama than EVER.

And TBH, a lot of it is coming from now-Celebrity Big Brother contestant Sam Thompson, younger brother of Louise.

After it was revealed at the end of last series that he and girlfriend Tiffany Watson were going to take a ‘summer break’, the new series began with Sam making the most of his freedom and moving on with Mimi Bouchard.

Ouch, poor Tiff.

And it looks like his older sis isn’t happy with the new romance, as she made her feelings pretty clear on the show.

During an awkward double date between Louise, her boyfriend Ryan Libbey, Sam and Mimi, Louise showed that she was definitely still #TeamTiff.

When Sam gushed about Mimi: ‘I love the fact that you’re, you know, super into your health and fitness and stuff. Like, you’re even reading a book about like, how to deal with life and stuff. I kind of rate that,’ Louise looked confused.

She said: ‘It sounds like you’re explaining Tiff,’ – and the awk levels certainly went up a notch.

A post shared by Tiffany Watson (@tiffanyc_watson) on Jul 7, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

When Sam uncomfortably joked: ‘I was going to say she’s into her yoga as well but…’ Louise ended his sentence for him: ‘Tiff likes yoga.’

But the drama definitely isn’t over just yet, as according to OK!, the brunette beauty later wrote on Twitter: ‘All the newbies in Made In Chelsea = fame hungry h***s. Bring back the realness [sic].’

The alleged tweet is no longer visible on Louise’s page, but it didn’t go unnoticed by the Chelsea crew. Alex Mytton jokingly teased back: ‘Oooooooooo darlin’ someone didn’t eat their protein porridge this morning hahaha [sic].’

Louise also posted the cryptic message: ‘No one wants to buy the cow when you get the milk for free ? [sic].’

Hmm. Now that Sam has struck up a new flirtation in the Celebrity Big Brother house with singer Amelia Lily, where does that leave the Sam-Tiff-Mimi triangle?

We’ll have to wait and see…

Tune in to Made In Chelsea: Ibiza on E4 on Mondays at 9pm.

By Emily Jefferies