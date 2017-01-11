Sam Thompson Just Exposed The Truth Behind His Sister Louise’s Instagrams

There's a reason why Louise's holiday snaps look so polished...

Noticed anything interesting about Louise Thompson’s Instagram photos recently?

Like the fact that she looks INSANE, she’s on holiday 24/7 and, er, every shot appears to have been taken by a professional photographer?

Trying to get some camera time on my own before the misses takes over, again! She caught me red handed though 🙄 #srilanka #jungle #villa A photo posted by TeamRoarFitness (@ryan.libbey) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:48am PST

In case you’ve missed them/have unfollowed due to extreme jealousy, the Made In Chelsea star has been in both the Maldives and Sri Lanka with her boyfriend Ryan Libbey over the past couple of weeks.

We’ve seen snaps of Ryan picking up his lady among rice fields, Louise displaying her pert derrière by the sea, Ryan flaunting his muscles in the pool…

me and the @prada jet pack 💥before my phone 📱 fell into the rice field irrigation system and Ryan had to wade waist deep into 🐦💩 A photo posted by Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:06am PST

But now her younger brother Sam has revealed the truth behind the pictures. And yep, there really is a professional photographer involved.

Sam papped Louise and Ryan posing in front of a lens and soft box for his Instagram Story yesterday, showing that their uploads aren’t quite as candid as they may want you to believe.

And this isn’t the first time that Sam’s taken the mickey out of his big sis.

While he and his girlfriend Tiffany Watson were holidaying in Morocco last week, they attempted to recreate a (quite frankly RIDICULOUS) photo of Ryan holding Louise up with one hand.

Fans clearly thought this was great, with comments including: ‘This is hilarious,’ and: ‘Love you guys!!! Your relationship is so real, good and bad! Thanks for not faking things and being so down to earth! Happy 2017 to you both x.’

Sliding not quite as elegantly into 2017 😂 @tiffanyc_watson A video posted by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk) on Jan 5, 2017 at 10:00am PST

We’re just excited to see what stunt Ryan and Louise will pull next. With the help of their personal photographer, obv…