Made In Chelsea’s Louise Thompson On Her Change In Lifestyle

Made In Chelsea‘s Louise Thompson has been impressing fans everywhere with her recent transformation… Where can we get those abs from?!

The petite brunette has always been totally gorgeous, but lately has been focused on getting seriously in shape with boyfriend and personal trainer Ryan Libbey.

Louise has even scored herself the front cover of Women’s Health UK (go girl!) and opened up to them about how she completely transformed her life from party girl to fitness guru.

She says: ‘I’m a control freak, yet my life was out of control. For about three years, I was not at full capacity.’

She admits her boyfriend has played a big part in her new lifestyle, continuing: ‘Getting in shape has been a combination of being with Ryan, the timing and changing my outlook.

‘I was doing what everyone else wanted me to do and I couldn’t handle it. I’m done drinking. Before, I would go wild once a week. But I mean wild.

‘Then I realised that I don’t actually enjoy drinking and it’s taken me the past few months to see how much better my life is without it.’ See: Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson And Tiffany Watson ‘Split’ For Summer Having had most of her adult life played out on screen in front of viewers, we know Louise has had a pretty dramatic love life. Remember the Spencer Matthews era? There were a LOT of tears involved there. But the E4 reality star reveals she’s learnt many lessons. She says: ‘I used to jump from one relationship to the next. And they were all quite long and quite serious. I’m only 27, but I’d say I’ve been in love five times. Lost on Holbox Island with my girl in her new fav bikini from @casalastortugas boutique 👙🍑🏝 A post shared by Ryan Libbey (@ryan.libbey) on May 22, 2017 at 7:18am PDT ‘I was dating someone who was really wrong for me. I don’t know why I dated mean boys before. “Mean” isn’t going to provide you with a happy family, is it? ‘You need someone who’s reliable. I did everything in the right order. Ryan Libbey is so kind and sensitive. And so Zen. And he pretty much doesn’t even have an ex.’ See: There’s Another Made In Chelsea Baby On The Way, And We’re Excited Could we be seeing an engagement ring on Louise’s finger sometime soon? By Emily Jefferies