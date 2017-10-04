Uh-oh, has Louise really 'forced' Sam to move out!?

Judging by social media, it looks like Sam Thompson has been having a bit of a tough time lately.

Last week he posted some seriously heartbroken tweets which made fans of the Made In Chelsea star pretty worried.

To his 156 thousand followers, Sam shared: ‘Today has been the worst day of my life as far as I can remember. I never knew exactly how much one person could effect my life.’

He continued: ‘The only way is has to be up. Can’t get much lower haha. And yes I’m fishing for some love….kinda need it ha [sic]’

And when one follower slammed Sam’s ex-girlfriend Tiffany Watson – who it looks like the tweets were about – Sam furiously defended her: ‘You don’t know a thing. She’s a f**king angel. It’s me whose the immature t**t. [sic]’

We’re really not sure what is going on with Sam and Tiff right now, but from the trailer of the new and fourteenth series of Made In Chelsea it looks like Sam could be pining for his ex.

The trailer show’s Sam’s pal Jamie Laing ask him: ‘Do you want to be with her, yes or no?’ to which Sam replies: ‘Yes.’

And now Sam has revealed that his big sister and co-star Louise Thompson has forced him to move out of their home…

He told OK! magazine what it was like to live with Louise and her boyfriend Ryan: ‘When they’re having an argument, I either hide or pour myself a cup of tea and sit down and watch!’

He continued to reveal how Louise has pushed him to leave: ‘In sitcoms, there’s always an older family member who never moves out. I’m that guy! Louise is forcing me to go, though, so I’m moving out quite soon.’

We wonder how Sam is coping with this since he recently posted a snap with his big sis alongside the emotional caption: ‘As lame as it sounds. My only constant. I literally have no one else 😶 [sic]’

Catch Sam, Louise and the rest of the Chelsea gang back on your screens next Monday (9 October) a 9pm on E4 for the brand new series of Made In Chelsea.