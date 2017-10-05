Louise Thompson Reveals She Will Be Getting Engaged VERY Soon

Louise definitely knows what she wants...

Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson has been with her personal trainer boyfriend Ryan Libbey for a year now and the couple look seriously loved up.

If you haven’t seen their #couplegoals snaps on Insta… You need to. But be warned, they made us feel pretty bad about ourselves… (You’ll understand when you see the abs)

And it seems the pair have some BIG plans for the future as Louise admitted to Star magazine: ‘Ryan and me talk about it quite a lot. It’s such a nice feeling that we are going to be together forever. I imagine next year we’ll get engaged and in three years’ time we’ll get married.’

But the 27-year-old admitted that her man better get his act together soon and make the move, otherwise she’ll take charge…

Happy alone, better together. I'm a firm believer that you have to be confident in yourself before you can treat someone else right. *learnt that the hard way …. ps. did someone say #NFL 🏈 A post shared by Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson) on Sep 30, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

‘Ryan can’t afford the ring I want right now, so he’s got to save for that. I will probably propose to him anyway – I wear the trousers! Maybe I’ll just buy myself a big, fat, rock!’ she told the publication.

See: Vogue Williams Opens Up About Marrying Boyfriend Spencer Matthews

However, sadly it looks like the other Thompson sibling isn’t having as much luck with their love life…

Sam Thompson recently split with with girlfriend of three years Tiffany Watson, who (kind of awkwardly) happens to be super close with Sam’s sis Louise…

More: Holly Willoughby Has Opened Up About Her Marriage To Husband Dan Baldwin

‘Tiff and I get on really well, so it’s awkward, I’d always been really pro them getting back together because I thought they were meant to be, but now I feel differently. A lot of things happened that made me change my opinion,’ Louise revealed.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Nooo.

However, in the recent trailer for the new (and whopping fourteenth) series of Made In Chelsea it looks like Sam really is pining for ex Tiff back…