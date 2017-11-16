MIC’s Louise Thompson Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression

'I was on a slippery slope and it got worse and worse'

Louise Thompson has opened up about the depression that plagued her early years on Made In Chelsea.

The 27-year-old admits that she often used alcohol as a coping mechanism, and credits her new-found love of exercise for her ‘mental transformation’.

Louise – who was studying Geography at the University of Edinburgh when she joined MIC in 2011 – tells Happiful: ‘My mental state was all over the place. I didn’t think of myself as a human being who I should look after, I just bulldozed through life.

‘I was studying, then getting on a train to film the show, and none of it was making me happy. I’d go out, get so wasted to the point of blacking out, and then be really hungover the whole of the next day.

‘It was a really bad cycle, every time I was hungover I’d think: “I can’t live my life like this,” but then I’d do it again.

‘I was really, really unhappy. It must have been a lack of confidence – I would drink in order to not think about things. I was on a slippery slope and it got worse and worse.’

Louise says her drinking began at 18, when her boyfriend of two years cheated on her. She continues: ‘I was all over the place. I would go out and get really drunk and forget about everything. I was never a horrible drunk or aggressive, but I would embarrass myself, so I would have to pick up the pieces for the next few days.

For advice or support on mental health issues, visit Mind

‘In every relationship I have been cheated on, so that’s probably led me to have a lot of insecurities and trust issues.

‘There was a time, after several of my break-ups, that I definitely had depression. The doctor prescribed me pills but it was a progressive medication so I decided not to take it.’

We think it’s great that Louise is breaking her silence on such an important topic, and we’re glad she’s in a better place now.