Louise Redknapp Finally Speaks Out About Those ‘Split’ Rumours

There’s been a lot of speculation recently that former footballer Jamie Redknapp and his wife Louise have split after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Both Louise and Jamie – who have two sons together, 12-year-old Charley and nine-year-old Beau – have remained tight lipped on the matter, until now…

Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on This Morning, Louise spoke out about the rumours.

When asked about the state of her marriage, the 42-year-old responded: ‘I think that it’s been so heavily documented and of course we all go through hard times, and my priority and his priority are our children and protecting them and keeping as much private as possible and putting them first. That’s really what we’re focusing on.’

Despite recent pictures emerging of Jamie without his wedding ring, Louise was wearing hers during the interview and refused to reveal whether the marriage was over or not.

Having recently re-launched her singing career, Louise admitted that throwing herself back into work has helped her through the hard times in her marriage.

‘For me going back to work has been a saviour. Doing Strictly – Ruth you know this – it does something,’ she confessed.

‘And for me it’s all about performing and to go back on stage every night and get the opportunity – you know in this business, opportunities don’t always come along. You kind of have to hope.’

These comments came one day after her husband Jamie appeared to cut his wife out of his Instagram profile picture. Hmm…

A source revealed to Sunday People that the couple actually split in July, and Louise is keen on making it final: ‘Louise wants to put steps in place to end her ­marriage to Jamie by the end of year. They are no closer to getting back together since when they first split in July. Louise now wants to agree a timetable with Jamie to bring the marriage to an end.’

We’re really hoping this isn’t true, but we’re sending our love to both Louise and Jamie through these hard times.