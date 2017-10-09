Louise Redknapp Confirms Separation From Husband Jamie As She Reveals Strictly Changed Her Life
We're so sad to hear this news...
Sadly, it looks like the rumours are true… Jamie and Louise Redknapp have split after almost 20 years together.
In a recent interview with Stella magazine, Louise opened up about her marriage and how competing in Strictly Come Dancing made her want to focus on her career more: ‘I didn’t want to continue running around after everyone else, and occasionally promoting a yogurt or doing a little TV presenting job. I wanted to sing, I wanted to perform. I wanted to go back to work on a stage in front of an audience.’
‘It’s so hard because I love [Jamie]. He’s an amazing man and we’ve had 20 good years together. I know he’s trying to understand that I do need to do this. People might look at me and think I’ve got everything, but a sweeping staircase and designer handbag doesn’t really do it for me.’
She continued candidly: ‘I have no idea what is going to happen, all I know is that I fought for this, it’s taken everything, but this is something I need to do – for me.’
Describing how taking part in the BBC dancing competition changed her whole outlook on life, the 42-year-old confessed that a pivotal moment was when her Strictly co-star, model Daisy Lowe, charged into her dressing room and told her: ‘Oh, my God look at your gorgeous body. You have to wear a sexy dress.’
More: Is THIS The Reason Behind Megan McKenna ‘Split’ With Pete Wicks?
‘She kept on at me to wear something sexy and by week three, I was in a leotard and tights not feeling self-conscious at all,’ Louise went on. ‘I could feel myself changing week by week. Sometimes I felt like crying because deep down inside me this voice was screaming “This is what I have been missing!”‘
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
See: Fans Left Confused After Louise Thompson Posts Cryptic Tweet About The ‘End Of A Relationship’
Having given up her career as a pop star to become a full-time mum to sons Charley, 13, and Beau, eight, the singer revealed that watching husband Jamie’s football career take him to TV presenting on Sky Sports and becoming a panellist on the hilarious show A League Of Their Own made her miss her own career…
‘I was proud of him but there was part of me thinking that’s my world. I could see the excitement he got out of it and I knew how that felt. But it wasn’t me feeling it anymore.’
Describing Strictly Come Dancing as ‘the first selfish thing I have done since my kids were born,’ it looks like it really was a turning point for Louise.
That Strictly curse, eh…