We're so sad to hear this news...

Sadly, it looks like the rumours are true… Jamie and Louise Redknapp have split after almost 20 years together.

In a recent interview with Stella magazine, Louise opened up about her marriage and how competing in Strictly Come Dancing made her want to focus on her career more: ‘I didn’t want to continue running around after everyone else, and occasionally promoting a yogurt or doing a little TV presenting job. I wanted to sing, I wanted to perform. I wanted to go back to work on a stage in front of an audience.’

‘It’s so hard because I love [Jamie]. He’s an amazing man and we’ve had 20 good years together. I know he’s trying to understand that I do need to do this. People might look at me and think I’ve got everything, but a sweeping staircase and designer handbag doesn’t really do it for me.’

She continued candidly: ‘I have no idea what is going to happen, all I know is that I fought for this, it’s taken everything, but this is something I need to do – for me.’

Describing how taking part in the BBC dancing competition changed her whole outlook on life, the 42-year-old confessed that a pivotal moment was when her Strictly co-star, model Daisy Lowe, charged into her dressing room and told her: ‘Oh, my God look at your gorgeous body. You have to wear a sexy dress.’

More: Is THIS The Reason Behind Megan McKenna ‘Split’ With Pete Wicks?

‘She kept on at me to wear something sexy and by week three, I was in a leotard and tights not feeling self-conscious at all,’ Louise went on. ‘I could feel myself changing week by week. Sometimes I felt like crying because deep down inside me this voice was screaming “This is what I have been missing!”‘

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

See: Fans Left Confused After Louise Thompson Posts Cryptic Tweet About The ‘End Of A Relationship’

Having given up her career as a pop star to become a full-time mum to sons Charley, 13, and Beau, eight, the singer revealed that watching husband Jamie’s football career take him to TV presenting on Sky Sports and becoming a panellist on the hilarious show A League Of Their Own made her miss her own career…

‘I was proud of him but there was part of me thinking that’s my world. I could see the excitement he got out of it and I knew how that felt. But it wasn’t me feeling it anymore.’

Describing Strictly Come Dancing as ‘the first selfish thing I have done since my kids were born,’ it looks like it really was a turning point for Louise.

That Strictly curse, eh…