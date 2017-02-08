Why Louisa Lytton’s Lorraine Interview Was A Tad Awkward

Lorraine Kelly asked the ex-EastEnders star an unfortunate relationship question...

So Louisa Lytton’s interview on Lorraine this morning was a teeny bit awkward.

The ex-EastEnders actress appeared on the sofa to chat about her new stage production of Grease, in which she plays Rizzo.

Louisa’s set to star alongside ex-The Wanted singer Tom Parker in the show, who’s taken on the role of Danny Zuko.

The pair already know each other, having competed on Channel 4 reality show The Jump together last year. But it was this association led to an almighty clanger from Lorraine Kelly. Eep.

Lorraine asked Louisa whether there any romance had blossomed between her and Tom, which led the bemused 28-year-old to respond: ‘No not at all.’

She then added: ‘That threw me.’

What Lorraine, 57, seemed to have missed is the fact that Tom has been engaged to his long-term partner Kelsey Hardwick since last March.

The 28-year-old started dating Kelsey in 2009, and got down on one knee in a romantic proposal at a luxury country hotel.

Tom’s actually admitted that he’s put marriage plans on hold to fulfil his role in Grease – but that’s definitely got nothing to do with his co-star.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only slightly cringe thing that happened during Louisa’s interview.

Lorraine also appeared quite surprised by her age, telling her: ‘You still look like a child… Er, I mean young!’