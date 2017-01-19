Louis Tomlinson Opens Up About His Mother Johannah Deakin’s Death

'It was my mum who said to me that I've just got to keep going'

Louis Tomlinson has opened up about his mother’s death for the first time.

Johannah Deakin lost her battle with leukaemia in December, just days before Louis was due to release his debut solo single Just Hold On.

Now the 25-year-old has admitted how hard Johannah’s diagnosis hit him, telling SiriusXM Radio: ‘It’s not something that I feel 100% comfortable talking too much about but just quickly, when I first found out the news I kind of did want to throw the towel in.

‘But it was my mum who said to me that I’ve just got to keep going, telling me very sternly that she wanted me to [keep going].’

Louis was praised for performing Just Hold On on The X Factor days after Johannah’s passing, which he did in tribute to the 43-year-old.

Thank you for the incredible support 🙂 A photo posted by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Dec 12, 2016 at 8:48am PST

He’s now said: ‘It was tough, but I felt like it was nice for me to almost have a little send off for her.’

And it wasn’t just Louis who Johannah had wise words for. She also wrote a moving message for One Direction fans before her death, which her husband Dan Deakin shared last month.

He posted her words on Twitter, telling Directioners: ‘Hi, it’s Dan. Johannah asked for me to send this afterwards. She wanted to thank you all, and to let you know that you have been amazing right from the start.

‘You changed Louis’ life, but also her life. Your support now is as strong if not stronger than ever. So from Johannah one last time, thank you for everything xxx ❤️.’

It sounds like she was a pretty amazing lady, doesn’t it?