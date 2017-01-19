Lorraine Kelly Is Blasted On Twitter For Her ‘Funny Bones’ Comment
The TV host accidentally caused offence with her comment to disabled actress Liz Carr...
Lorraine Kelly made a bit of a faux pas during an earlier interview with actress Liz Carr.
Liz was on Lorraine to talk about her new play, a comedy play called Assisted Suicide: The Musical. And during the discussion, the presenter made a comment about Liz having ‘funny bones’.
‘That’s just my medical condition, but thanks for bringing that up!’ the actress coolly replied.
Comedian Carr was diagnosed with a ‘very rare, obscure’ illness when she was younger, telling The Guardian that at age 11 she was informed she would be in a wheelchair for the rest of her life.
‘There’s such negativity around disability, so when I knew I had to use a wheelchair, it was worse than death almost’, Liz previously said. ‘It’s not like there’s a good press about being disabled.”
And as expected, Twitter soon erupted with people blasting Lorraine for her insensitive remark.
‘@ITVLorraine “you’ve got funny bones” What an absolute clanger’, one viewer tweeted.
However, others came to the host’s defence and dismissed the comment as just a bit of lighthearted banter, with Lorraine herself later taking to social media to explain herself.
Insisting she didn’t mean any offence by her comment, Lorraine wrote: ‘She’s a very special woman and all I meant was she has the rare ability to make us laugh’.
We totally get where you’re coming from, LK!