So Lorraine Kelly Is Being Replaced On Her Morning Show…

The Scottish presenter is heading off on a three-week trip, and her cover has just been announced

WHAAAAT? Lorraine Kelly has been replaced on her ITV1 show.

And it’s not just one presenter who’s lined up. It’s been announced that both Laura Whitmore and Christine Bleakley will take on hosting duties.

But if you’re a huge Lorraine fan, don’t get too upset. The 57-year-old will be back, and is just taking a three-week break to celebrate her and husband Steve Smith’s 25th wedding anniversary. Aw.

She and Steve are fulfilling a long-term ambition to follow Polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton’s expedition to the Antarctic.

She says: ‘I’m so excited for what will definitely be a trip of a lifetime and I feel very reassured to know that the show is in such safe hands while I’m away.

‘I’ll be keeping in touch from Antarctica throughout my journey and I look forward to sharing my adventure with Lorraine viewers when I get back!’

Countryfile‘s Helen, 33, will present the show for a week from 20 February. She’s actually filled Lorraine’s shoes before, becoming a big hit with viewers when she sat on the sofa last October.

Helen is pregnant with her second child, so this will be her final TV role before she goes on maternity leave.

After that, Christine will be on our screens.

The 38-year-old says: ‘I’m excited to be fronting the show for a couple of weeks! I’m a huge fan of Lorraine and am flattered to have been asked to fill her shoes.

‘I know there are some great guests coming up over the next few weeks and I’m looking forward to chatting to them too.’

Helen adds: ‘I can’t wait to be back on Lorraine, it’s such a great team to work with and I had a lot of fun presenting the show last time.’

We’re sure you’ll do a fab job, ladies!