Lorraine Kelly Wears Her Dress Backwards On Live Television

But the host still managed to pull off the floral number with style

It’s never fun when you realise you’re in the middle of your very own fashion faux pas – but that didn’t stop Lorraine Kelly from continuing to act like a complete professional when it happened to her on live TV.

The 57-year-old almost caused a Twitter meltdown on her show yesterday morning – as eagle-eyed viewers noticed she was wearing her floral dress backwards. Eep.

Instead of the zip going down the front of her frock and creating a higher neckline, Lorraine had styled it so the this detailing extended down her back and cut lower at the front.

One viewer Tweeted: ‘#lorraine is wearing her dress from next back to front… @ITVLorraine hate to tell you this but Lorraine you’ve got your dress on back to front!!! The zip is meant to be at the front!…’

After spotting one fan’s message while live on air, Lorraine was quick to defend herself, brushing off the mishap and praising the ‘versatility’ of the gown instead.

And to be fair, the dress looked AMAZING on her – even if it was back to front.

Plenty praised her efforts, writing: ‘Absolutely love that Lorraine Kelly has a dress from next on and she’s wearing it back to front on the telly… @reallorraine your dress looks fab. I would wear it that way too xxx [sic].’

Even the official Twitter account for the show got involved, with representatives chipping in: ‘We love the versatility of this dress!’

We totes agree.

By Jenni McKnight