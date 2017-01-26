One Of The Loose Women Looked Very Upset Not To Win An NTA

Nadia Sawalha was caught swearing on camera after This Morning nabbed the Best Live Magazine Show gong...

Anyone who’s ever been nominated for an award knows they need to practice their ‘losing’ face, right?

You need to pull a gracious smile and partake in some dignified clapping – and you need to be very aware that a camera will probably be shoved in your face.

But unfortunately for Loose Women‘s Nadia Sawalha, she seemed to forget this at the National Television Awards last night.

Loose Women was nominated in the Best Live Magazine Show. However, they lost out to This Morning, who were celebrating their 12th year winning in a row.

As the camera panned to Nadia and her co-stars, we saw the 52-year-old exclaim to a person behind her: ‘Every f***ing year… every f***ing year.’ Eeeep.

Aside from this slightly awkward moment, the rest of the Loose Women ladies seemed to handle the loss well.

They were filmed laughing and chatting as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and crew headed up to the stage to pick up their gong.

Nadia later admitted that she was pretty down about the results, Tweeting: ‘Thank you to the squad !! All those that voted for @loosewomen ! We are genuinely gutted !!!! [sic].’

But over on the programme’s official Twitter page, things were a little more diplomatic.

A message went out reading: ‘Congratulations @thismorning 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @OfficialNTAs #NTAs.’

Another said: ‘HUGE thank you to everyone who voted for us @OfficialNTAs. We really do appreciate it. And will continue making the show you love #NTAs ❤.’

Nadia’s co-host Andrea McLean wrote: ‘HUGE THANK YOU to everyone who voted for @loosewomen at the NTA’s. We are gutted we didn’t win, but so proud to have been shortlisted,’ while Lisa Riley said: ‘To EVERYONE who voted for @loosewomen may I thank you all so much for the support! We didn’t win, but to be I. The shortlist was ace! 💛💛💛 [sic].’

Aw. Maybe next year, eh?