It’s Been Announced That Loose Women Has Been Cancelled…

...for four days, anyway

If you were gutted that Loose Women was off our screens yesterday, you may want to stop reading now.

Because the ITV1 daytime show is set to be cancelled again next week… FOUR times.

Yep. We’ll only get to tune into Coleen Nolan, Stacey Solomon and co. on Monday, because after that the channel will be dedicating its afternoons to coverage of the Cheltenham Racing Festival.

This means the presenters will be off air until 20 March.

Something similar occurred on Wednesday, with hosts Coleen, Ruth Langsford, Janet Street Porter and Nadia Sawalha making the announcement that the show was going to skip a day, due to a Budget Special.

Ruth told the live audience: ‘We’re not here tomorrow because of an ITV News Budget Special.’ After they groaned, she continued, ‘I know, but we’ll be back on Thursday and Gok Wan will be here.’

It didn’t take long for loyal fans of the show to share their thoughts on the news, and many were pretty upset at the prospect of losing out on their Loose Women fix for a day.

But considering it was International Women’s Day (and the fact that the Budget is pretty important for us all), others took to social media to put things into perspective.

One pointed out: ‘Loose Women being cancelled is not an outrage. Women not having access to sanitary products is. Priorities. #InternationalWomensDay’.

We’re sure those four days will fly next week, people!