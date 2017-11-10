James Lock And Yazmin Oukhellou Lift The Lid On Their Wedding Plans

The TOWIE couple have spoken out about their future together...

With another season of TOWIE over for the time being, we’re already starting to feel a little out of the loop.

It’s always good to hear an update from our very fave Sugar Hut regulars – especially when it involves wedding talk!

Now, James Lock and Yazmin Oukhellou have lifted the lid on the current status of their relationship, having revealed their plans for the future…

#TOWIE series finale tonight 10pm @itvbe don’t forget to tune in!! 👊🏼 @yazminoukhellou 😍😘 A post shared by James Lock (@jameslock__) on Nov 5, 2017 at 8:30am PST

Speaking with OK! Online at the ITV Gala, the couple have revealed concrete plans to eventually tie the knot and get hitched…. but not quite just yet.

When quizzed on whether they were headed for the altar, Lockie replied with a very simply ‘Yes’, whilst Yaz quipped, ‘I hope so’.

However, the Essex lady then added: ‘[The engagement wouldn’t be] that soon. Hopefully next couple of years! I’m not looking to rush anything, I know I’m settled now, so I think, whenever will be the right time’.

Let’s just hope that we get an invite when the pair do decide the time is right, eh?!

One from the weekend 💑 Wearing @houseofcb 💁🏽 A post shared by Yazmin Oukhellou (@yazminoukhellou) on Oct 17, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

Lockie and his lady had a very smooth sailing series recently, with barely any drama inflicted upon them.

However, the couple did experience a tiny test to their relationship – after James’s ex-girlfriend and former cast-member Danielle Armstrong made a comeback.

Whilst this is enough to bring a light sweat to even the coolest of cucumbers, all three dealt with the situation very well.

Speaking of the moment, Yaz has shared that she felt it proved ‘nothing will ever come between’ them.

The lovely lady said, ‘James only reacted to how I was and followed me out… He was so worried of me getting upset, I honestly couldn’t wish for a better boyfriend’.

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to see what the next series of TOWIE brings for Yaz and Lockie.

Alice Perry