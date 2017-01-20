‘I Am Not Faking’: Little Mix Unveil New ‘Touch’ Video (And Another Dig At Zayn Malik?)

WATCH: Little Mix release new video for 'Touch' (and another series of telltale lyrics...)

Little Mix have dropped their racy new video for Touch, and once again, we’re left thinking that Perrie Edwards might have a bit of ex axe to grind.

Joining fellow Mixers Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock in the fab new video, Perrie Edwards — looking fly in a flesh coloured corset, wowsers — appears to be getting trés cosy with a rather handsome male dancer during a sequence of sexy routines. See below…

Couple that with a set of lyrics declaring ‘I feel like for the first time I am not faking,’ and yes, this could be seen as another (not so subtle) dig at ex fiancé Zayn Malik, who famously ended their romance via text message in 2015. Oh, who is now (in case you’ve been living under a rock) dating model Gigi Hadid.

It’s no secret that Perrie was (understandably) left heartbroken after the relationship ended.

However, the 23-year-old beauty has moved on, and is now dating Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – who, it appears, isn’t providing Perrie opportunity to ‘fake’ anything.

This isn’t the first time Little Mix lyrics have made the news. Perrie famously sang ‘I hope she gettin’ better sex, Hope she ain’t fakin’ it like I did, babe.’ in smash hit Shout Out To My Ex – another *kind of* obvious Zayn diss which sent social media into meltdown.

Whichever way you read into it, we’re just delighted that we have a new Little Mix video to brighten up an otherwise miserable January. With three Brit nominations and new album Glory Days spending week after week at the top of the album charts, 2017 is officially Little Mix’s year. Who needs smelly boys anyway?

Take a bow ladies *round of applause*