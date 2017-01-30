Little Mix Fans Think The Touch Video Has Been Photoshopped

There’s no denying that Little Mix look AH-mazing in the video for their new single Touch.

Dressed in leotards and thigh-high boots, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall show off their moves as they grind on some rather handsome male dancers. See below…

Of course, fans have been busy telling the ladies how much they love the vid.

Comments on the YouTube upload include: ‘Touch music video is li t💯💯💯 damn girls🔥🔥🔥 @LittleMix,’ and: ‘Love this song & I love how their confidence has evolved as women.’

But others have been questioning whether the clip could have undergone some post-production Photoshopping. Hmm.

It’s Jesy who some think may have been retouched, with eagle-eyed viewers noticing the stripy background appears distorted around her body in some scenes.

They reckon this could be evidence that the 25-year-old’s waist and hips have been digitally slimmed down.

