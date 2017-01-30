Little Mix Fans Think The Touch Video Has Been Photoshopped
Mixers have noticed something odd about Jesy Nelson's scenes...
There’s no denying that Little Mix look AH-mazing in the video for their new single Touch.
Of course, fans have been busy telling the ladies how much they love the vid.
Comments on the YouTube upload include: ‘Touch music video is li t💯💯💯 damn girls🔥🔥🔥 @LittleMix,’ and: ‘Love this song & I love how their confidence has evolved as women.’
But others have been questioning whether the clip could have undergone some post-production Photoshopping. Hmm.
It’s Jesy who some think may have been retouched, with eagle-eyed viewers noticing the stripy background appears distorted around her body in some scenes.
They reckon this could be evidence that the 25-year-old’s waist and hips have been digitally slimmed down.
It’s safe to say Mixers are NOT happy with the rumours, with Tweets including: ‘It’s awful to know that someone actually decided to photoshop jesy’s body,’ and: ‘Jesy’s body is perfect just the way it is. I don’t understand why they had the need to photoshop this goddess.’
And this isn’t the first time the video has caused a furore. When it first premiered earlier this month, the girls were criticised for their sexy dance moves.
One viewer wrote on YouTube: ‘Then just.. this song is fine, but this is probably the WORST music video I’ve ever seen. What were those dance moves? It looks like they were humping a squirrel.’
Others said: ‘These overly sexualised videos are banned in my house,’ and: ‘What happened to a clean music video… everythings out im so shocked [sic].’
