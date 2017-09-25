Poor Perrie was unable to perform at the recent gig in Las Vegas...

Little Mix were unfortunately forced to perform as a trio this weekend, after Perrie Edwards was taken to hospital with gastric problems.

The other members of the band – Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – were left to give a dazzling performance without the blonde beauty at the Daytime Village 2017 Capital One event in Las Vegas on Saturday.

A source revealed to the Daily Mail why the 24-year-old was absent from the show: ‘Perrie was taken ill overnight and had to go to hospital with gastric problem. She saw a doctor and was sadly unable to perform.’

Poor Perrie!

Taking to Twitter, the singer reassured her fans that she was alright: ‘Hello beautiful babas… I’m out of hospital… in my own bed, and on the mend,’ she began.

‘Thanks to mother goose, nurse sam and doctor hatchi I should be fine in no time,’ she continued, before apologising to her fans: ‘Sorry to have let you all down, I obv would never want to miss anything but sometimes you have to listen to those who know best and I wasn’t fit to perform.’

She concluded: ‘Thank you to the lovely doctors and nurses at sunrise hospital in Vegas for looking after me! My babas I love you all to the moon and back.’

Perrie hasn’t shared any Instagram post regarding her health, the last one being one of herself and her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from last week.

See: It Looks Like Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson May Have A New Boyfriend

She recently denied to the Mirror that she would be moving to Liverpool due to her beau’s new career move as split rumours began circulating: ‘I’m based in London, so I’ve got no plans to move up there… I don’t think it will be difficult. It’s going to be different – but that’s not a problem.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Putting those rumours to bed, Perrie clarified: ‘We’ll be fine. I’m just really happy for him and very proud.’

I tell her she my bestie, bestie, she my bestie 🖤 A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Speculating that Perrie and Alex had split came after it was reported that the couple had disagreed on which football club he should move to.

More: Fans Think Kate Wright And Rio Ferdinand Just Took A Major Step In Their Relationship

A source told The Sun: ‘Perrie really wanted him to choose Chelsea as it’s closer to her home and his. Plus when she’s travelling with Little Mix, they often fly into and from London which means she would be able to spend time with him, even if not for long.’

The source continued: ‘Alex had his heart set on Liverpool though. Of course she supports his decision but it’s not been easy.’

Well we’re glad that these two are still as loved up as ever AND Perrie is feeling better.