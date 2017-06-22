Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Accused Of ‘Photoshopping’ Holiday Snaps

The singer has been accused of editing these pictures...

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is currently holidaying with her footballer beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and the pair have been sharing some pretty enviable pictures on social media.

However, one recent post seems to have attracted a lot of the same comments…

Alongside a stunning snap of the X Factor winner on a swing in the ocean, she captioned: ‘My boy got views 👀’.

My boy got views 👀 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

But followers quickly criticised Perrie, believing that she may have, er, enhanced her derrière through editing…

One even ordered Pez to ‘Delete this 😑’.

Bit harsh!?

When one follower suspected it wasn’t as it seemed: ‘it’s photoshopped… even kim k doesnt have this ass [sic]’ another passionately agreed: ‘I AGREE I KNOW MY PHOTOSHOP AND THAT IS DEFINITELY PHOTOSHOPPED’.

Gosh.

But many fans came to Perrie’s defence. One even suggested that it was the pose and camera angle that had accentuated her assets.

They wrote: ‘I think it’s the pose, she’s breaking her back 😂😂’.

Sea swinger A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

One loyal fan stuck by their idol. They gushed: ‘Your so lovely sweetheart💜 Looks like you have the time of your life💛 That makes me happy baby💗 You look fantastic by the way👌❤️ i love u❤️’ [sic].

Of course, we think she’s looking incredible.

And we are are also LOVING these two and their adorable holiday snaps.

Beach dinner 🍴 @perrieedwards A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:30am PDT

Fans of the singer stuck by her on Twitter, tweeting: ‘Photo edit, yes. Photoshop, hmm no. Why should Perrie photoshop a vacation she is on with her boyfriend? Come on people….’ and ‘Perrie’s been so confident with her body lately I don’t think that she needs to ‘photoshop’ a pic…’

One thing that is for sure: We want to be wherever Pez is right now.

By Emily Jefferies