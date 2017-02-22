Little Mix’s BRIT Awards Performance Sets Twitter Alight

It's safe to say the girls SLAYED as they opened the show...

Little Mix kicked off tonight’s BRIT Awards with some SERIOUS sass.

Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to the stage to belt out their #1 hit Shout Out To My Ex – and WOW.

See: Little Mix Are Looking INSANELY Cool At The BRIT Awards

Working ice-cold blonde wigs, the ladies nailed their futuristic theme in four super-sexy metallic leotards, which they’d paired with black thigh-high boots.

Of course, viewers were quick to Tweet in praise for the girls.

Comments included: ‘Little mix SLAYING 😍😍 #BRITs2017,’ ‘@LittleMix looking hot opening the #BRITs2017 with an amazing performance,’ and: ‘@LittleMix never fail to disappoint with there performances💃🏼👯 #BRITs2017 #girlpower.’

See: BRIT Awards Dresses 2017: The Best From The Red Carpet

But as usual, others were being a little unkind. *Sigh*.

One wrote: ‘#BRITs2017 – begins with Little Mix and nominations for Zayn and Coldplay. THIS. Sums up everything that is wrong with music today,’ while another said: ‘I’m cringing at little mix, I’m sorry but the worst vocals for ages😐 [sic].’

Some said they appeared ‘nervous’, with one message reading: ‘#LittleMixBRITs I’m still shocked you girls slayed my whole existence..you were nervous tho😏💙 @LittleMix.’

Pfft. Well, we didn’t get that vibe AT ALL.

LM had earlier arrived on the red carpet in quirky (but completely gorgeous) floor-length designs.

Jesy, 25, was working a thigh-split leather creation, which featured zip detailing and a super-sexy halter-neck.

Perrie, 23, had opted for a tasselled Black Swan-inspired piece, with a cut-out front section that perfectly emphasised her toned legs.

Then there was 24-year-old Jade, who’d gone for full-on glamour in a silver satin gown and black over-the-elbow gloves. Miaow.

Leigh-Anne, 25, was channelling 00s-style Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake with her ripped denim frock. Not an easy vibe to make work, but she managed it.

Oh, girls. We just love ya.