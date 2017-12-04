The X Factor Judges Were Definitely Loving Little Mix’s Performance

But unfortunately for Nicole, she ended up being criticised for her dance moves...

It’s safe to say that Little Mix smashed their X Factor performance last night.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson took to the stage to perform Power, before belting out Reggaeton Lento alongside CNCO.

Of course, the ladies looked hot AF, rocking chic tuxedos before stripping down to hot pants, thigh-high boots and bralets.

Fans were definitely impressed, with tweets including: ‘YASSSS the biggest girlband in the world and they just proved why. Absolute perfection, congrats on winning the X factor once again girlies @littlemix 💘 ,’ and: ‘Watched @LittleMix and @CNCOmusic X factor performance👏🏼 I’m shooketh it was amazing!❣️ [sic].’

Simon Cowell was also full of praise for the group, who won The X Factor back in 2011. He said: ‘Welcome CNCO to the UK, both of you, that is what I call a masterclass.

‘Little Mix, I feel so proud right now. You came on the show, you won, you became the biggest girl band in the world and you did it your way. Congratulations, incredible incredible job.’

Simon’s co-judge Nicole Scherzinger definitely seemed to be enjoying the show, excitedly dancing and waving her hands in the air.

But unfortunately for the 39-year-old, not everyone was into her enthusiastic moves. One viewer tweeted: ‘Why’s Nicole dancing to littlemix on XFactorFinal when they ain’t even started the song yet , sit down ya clown (sic),’ while another wrote: ‘Nicole dances like an embarrassing mum tryin to be cool at a gig with her kid! Stay still woman!!! [sic].’

A bit harsh, no? Scherzy’s allowed to fangirl LM just as much as the next person. And we’re pretty sure it’d be worse if she sat there with her arms folded.

Let’s give her a break, guys. Let us know your thoughts on The X Factor final @lookmagazine.