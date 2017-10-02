Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Goes Public With New Boyfriend On Instagram

This is SO exciting...

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has officially confirmed her relationship with Harry James, also known by his stage name Fugative.

Taking to Instagram, Jesy shared with her 3.3 million followers a cosy snap of her beau kissing her cheek, with the simple caption of a heart and world emoji. Aww.

🌎♥️ A post shared by @jesynelson on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

And fans of the singer have gone into meltdown.

‘YAS JESY. YOU TWO LOOK SO GOOD 😍 [sic]’ praised one follower, while another agreed: ‘You are MORE AND MORE beautiful when you smile, glad you’re happy queen💘💘💘💘 [sic]’

‘We are so happy for you!!!’ one thrilled fan commented, as did another: ‘We’re all so happy for you❤️ He better treat you like the queen you are👅 [sic]’

And Harry’s Instagram page has been flooded with comments from Jesy’s fans who are all begging him to treat her well.

‘Promise me you’re gonna take care of our baby Jesy… She needs a good man please. We’ll love to see both of you happy 💕 [sic]’ one commented on his recent snap, and another similarly put: ‘Ok. Of you make @jesynelson happy. Fine. But if you hurt her I swear to God. I’ll freak out!! For real. She’s been hurt enough. She deserves happiness. Don’t f**k this up. She the best thing you’ll ever have. Just remember. She’s still my wife. [sic]’

Now that is one dedicated fan, eh?

But others have been defending Jesy’s new man, and warning Little Mix fans to back off…

‘Jesy is a grown ass woman,’ one wrote, before adding: ‘She’s older than a huge majority of us. She wouldn’t want little girls all over the internet telling her boyfriend to ‘treat her right’. She knows what she’s doing and so does he.’

Well we TOTALLY ship these two.