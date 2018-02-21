Little Mix Fans Really Aren’t Happy That They Didn’t Win A BRIT Award

The ladies lost to Harry Styles

Little Mix fans are pretty upset with the BRIT Awards right now.

The girls’ single Touch was nominated for British Video Of The Year, but ended up losing out to Harry Styles’ Sign Of The Times.

As the gong was viewer-voted – with the running score available to see on Twitter – Harry’s triumph led some Mixers to start questioning the way the results were counted.

They claimed that LM had been in the lead until just before the announcement, and that it made no sense for Hazza to have leapt ahead.

One tweeted: ‘Explain how Little mix was leading for weeks, until the countdown ended?’

Others wrote: ‘First British Group and now this… Congrats @BRITs ! Need to fix your page or explain what the hell is going on rn! @LittleMix #Mixers #LittleMix #Mixer,’ and: ‘We have all we could for them to win, and they won. this is rigged I swear.’

Others just expressed their disappointment for Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Messages included: ‘@LittleMix we did it for you. we love you so much 💘 you’ll always be the real winners in our hearts,’ and: ‘I feel like i failed y’all @LittleMix i’m sorry lovies 💔 [sic].’

Now, we’re pretty sure the BRITs organisers wouldn’t rig a vote. But we know that the ladies’ fans are very dedicated, so we totally understand why they’re a bit gutted.

However, we also don’t think we should be detracting from Harry’s moment, as he’s clearly a well-deserved winner.

Little Mix did nab a gong last year, so maybe they’ll get one again in 2019. Whatever the case, we hope they’ve had a great night at the ceremony.