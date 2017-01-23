Little Mix Respond To Criticism Of Their Dance Moves In The Touch Video

The girls' latest vid DEFINITELY got people talking when it was released on Friday...

Little Mix FINALLY dropped the video for their new single Touch on Friday.

It’s a pretty saucy one. During a sequence of sexy routines, we see Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall grind on some rather handsome male dancers. See below…

Of course, fans have been quick to tell the ladies how incredible they’re looking.

Comments on the YouTube upload include: ‘Touch music video is lit 💯💯💯 damn girls 🔥🔥🔥 @LittleMix,’ and: ‘Love this song & I love how their confidence has evolved as women.’

But unfortunately for the girls, not everyone has been quite so complimentary.

They’ve been criticised for their racy dance moves, with one viewer writing on YouTube: ‘Then just.. this song is fine, but this is probably the WORST music video I’ve ever seen. What were those dance moves? It looks like they were humping a squirrel.’

Others said: ‘These overly sexualised videos are banned in my house,’ and: ‘What happened to a clean music video… everythings out im so shocked [sic].’

But isn’t it great that they’re quite clearly confident and proud of their bodies?

Luckily, it doesn’t seem as though the ladies are too fussed by the furore. Instead, they’ve been busy re-Tweeting supportive messages from their followers.

And over on Instagram, they’ve written: ‘Sooooo happy the #TouchMusicVideo is finally out 💃🏽🙌🏽 It was our dream to work with the incredible @parrisgoebel along with @idirectorx who we love 💗 What’s your fave part of the video?’

That’s the way to handle things, gals.