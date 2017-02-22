Little Mix Are Looking INSANELY Cool At The BRIT Awards

Anna Duff
By

The ladies have arrived on the red carpet, and they're totally slaying...

Little Mix have arrived at the BRIT Awards – and they’re looking fiercer than ever.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall arrived on the red carpet earlier this evening in four quirky (but completely gorgeous) floor-length designs.

See: BRIT Awards Dresses 2017: The Best From The Red Carpet

perrie edwards at the BRIT awards

Perrie Edwards is TOTALLY pulling off this Mickey Mouse-inspired look

Let’s talk you through them. Jesy, 25, is working a thigh-split leather creation, which features zip detailing and a super-sexy halter-neck.

Perrie, 23, has opted for a tasselled Black Swan-inspired piece, with a cut-out front section that perfectly emphasises her toned legs.

The shape of the PVC bodice kinda reminds us of Mickey Mouse – but she totally pulls it off.

Jesy Nelson at the BRIT Awards

Jesy Nelson is looking AMAZING at the BRIT Awards…

Then there’s 24-year-old Jade, who’s gone for full-on glamour in a silver satin gown and black over-the-elbow gloves. Miaow.

Leigh-Anne, 25, is channelling 00s-style Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake with her ripped denim frock. Not an easy vibe to make work, but she’s managed it.

See: Why People Are Concerned About Robbie Williams’ Brit Awards Performance

Little Mix at the BRIT Awards 2017

The Little Mix girls have gone for quirky gowns and make-up looks – and they’re totally pulling them off. Miaow

Our overall reaction? WOW. Of course, the majority of fans are also going ga-ga over LM’s looks.

Tweets include: ‘👏 QUEENS,’ ‘@LittleMix are SLAYING this evening!!’ and: ‘HOT DAMN #BRITs2017.’

But some people aren’t so keen on their far-from-classic choices. Hmm.

One’s written: ‘Say, Leigh-Ann. Was that you going through Britney & Justin’s laundry? Do you prefer fashion victim or ensemble-y challenged? #BRITs2017,’ while another says: ‘Not too keen on Jerries outfits😬❤❤ #BRITs2017 [sic].’

Pfft. C’mon guys, these girls can pull ANYTHING off.

They’re due to perform later on in the evening, so we can’t wait to see what they change into…