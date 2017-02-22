Is This The Real Reason Little Mix Wore Blonde Wigs At The BRITs?

Fans think they've worked it out...

We’re still not over Little Mix’s performance at tonight’s BRIT Awards.

Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock opened the show with a rendition of their #1 hit Shout Out To My Ex – and it was AMAZING.

Working ice-cold blonde wigs, the ladies nailed their futuristic theme in four super-sexy metallic leotards, which they’d paired with black thigh-high boots.

Of course, viewers were quick to Tweet in praise for the girls.

Comments included: ‘Little mix SLAYING 😍😍 #BRITs2017,’ ‘@LittleMix looking hot opening the #BRITs2017 with an amazing performance,’ and: ‘@LittleMix never fail to disappoint with there performances💃🏼👯 #BRITs2017 #girlpower.’

But while most of us were focused on their insane vocals, eagle-eyed Mixers noticed something a little more cryptic about the set-up.

Y’know those blonde wigs? Well, they could’ve all been part of a secret message to Perrie’s ex Zayn Malik. Ooh.

As we all know, Perrie is the group’s only fair-haired gal. This led one viewer to Tweet: ‘Did they all dress in blonde wigs to look more like Perrie to reinforce the Zayn narrative?’

Hmm. It’s an interesting idea…

What makes this theory even stronger is the fact that Zayn, 24, never showed to London’s O2 Arena, despite being nominated for two gongs.

TBH, he might just have fancied a night in with girlfriend Gigi Hadid. And he DID Tweet about his nominations, writing earlier in the evening: ‘Thank you for voting .. love you guys #britvotezayn.’

Unfortunately, he ended up losing out to his old band One Direction. Eep.

