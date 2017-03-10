Spoiler: there's no Sebastian *sob*

If you’re a die-hard Disney fan, you might need to take a minute to process the fact that the new movie isn’t really Ariel’s story.

The new live action The Little Mermaid movie is very different to our fave redhead water-dweller’s tale. For starters our sea-loving heroine is brunette. And it’s based on Hans Christian’s fairytale, rather than Disney’s story.

It’s very different to Disney’s version

Starring The Royals babe William Moseley and Downton Abbey’s Poppy Drayton, it’s a story about a young reporter who is sent to find out the truth about a major mermaid rumour.

William plays handsome Cam who takes his little sister along for the fishy ride.

The pair meet pretty Poppy, a mermaid, at a circus where she is kept in a glass tank of water.

The Little Mermaid 2017 is a rollercoaster ride of emotions

But all is not as it seems…

The film is set for release later this year.