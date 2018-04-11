EastEnders’ Lisa Hammond Is Leaving The Soap After Four Years

'I've made lifelong friends at EastEnders and will really miss all of the brilliant cast and crew'

We’ve got sad news for EastEnders fans today.

It’s been announced that Lisa Hammond – who’s played market trader Donna Yates for four years – is hanging up her money belt and leaving the Square.

The actress tells Metro: ‘It’s been so great to play Donna for the past four years.

‘I’ve made lifelong friends at EastEnders and will really miss all of the brilliant cast and crew who have always been a pleasure to work with! I look forward to what the future brings.’

Over on her Twitter page, she simply wrote: ‘Happy/sad :-).’

An EastEnders spokesperson says: ‘We can confirm Lisa will be leaving EastEnders in the coming months. Lisa has been a fantastic addition to the cast and she will be missed. We wish her all the very best for the future.’

Happily, Lisa will be on our screens for a while yet. She’s still filming, so her final scenes aren’t expected to air until summer.

EastEnders producers are keeping her exit storyline very quiet, so we can only guess the circumstances she’ll depart in.

