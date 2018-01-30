Lisa Armstrong Hits Out At Coverage Of Her And Ant McPartlin’s Divorce

The make-up artist takes to Twitter to ask paparazzi to stop taking photographs of her

Lisa Armstrong has taken to Twitter to hit out at pictures that have appeared of her in the press.

The make-up artist found herself in the media spotlight after her husband Ant McPartlin filed for divorce earlier this month, and now she’s urging paparazzi to stop photographing her.

She shared a photo of herself with a filter on her face, writing the caption: ‘You’ve prob all seen the nasty, intrusive, ugly pics of me, so i thought I’d do your job for you!! It’s creepy, #please #printthis #pleaseleavemealone #creepymeninbushes #takingmypicture.’

Lisa’s followers soon began replying with supportive messages, including: ‘Your heart is hurting now but it won’t hurt forever. You are a strong, independent woman who has her own career and is reliant on no one. Take one day at a time, ignore the haters and stay strong ❤️.’

Another wrote: ‘Never any ugly pics of you Lisa, always classy & beautiful, horrible & sad what you are going through not easy but stay strong sending hugs [sic].’

After weeks of speculation, Ant revealed on 15 January that he and Lisa had split. A spokesperson told The Sun On Sunday: ‘In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

‘Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families No further statement will be made.’

The news came seven months after Ant checked into rehab, where he was treated for addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol.

At the time, he told The Sun: ‘The first step is to admit to yourself you need help. I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry.

‘I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time.

‘I’ve spoken out because I think it’s important that people ask for help if they’re going through a rough time and get the proper treatment to help their recovery.’

Our thoughts are with both Lisa and Ant at this difficult time.