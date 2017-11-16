Ant McPartlin’s Wife Speaks Out After Reading Rumours About Her Marriage

Lisa Armstrong takes to Twitter to clear up a few things...

Ant McPartlin’s wife Lisa Armstrong has hit back at rumours that her marriage is ‘on the rocks’.

It was recently reported that the couple were ‘effectively leading separate lives’ after Ant flew to Australia alone for the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The 41-year-old presenter was said to have been living in a rented house ‘while he re-evaluates everything’, streets away from his and Lisa’s west London property.

But Lisa has now taken to Twitter to confirm that she and Ant are still together, and that she never usually joins him Down Under.

She tweeted over the weekend: ‘#writewhatyouwant #haventbeentoOzfor10years #ihaveajob #allaloadofmadeupshit #imnotestrangedthank-you #asyouwere 💋💋💋💋.’

Lisa, 41, is the head make-up artist for Strictly Come Dancing, so is obviously very busy in London RN.

In fact, she appeared in a tutorial for spin-off show It Takes Two yesterday – with her wedding ring firmly on her left hand.

Ant’s return to I’m A Celebrity comes five months after he checked himself into rehab for addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol. At the time, he told The Sun: ‘I’ve put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you.

‘I’m very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage.’

But he now says he’s ‘feeling great’, adding: ‘I’m excited to be back, I can’t wait. It’s going to be a good show. I’m feeling great. The flight was alright, I had a lot of sleep and me and Dec had a good catch-up.’

We’re glad to hear it, Ant.