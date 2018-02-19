Lily James Sparks Matt Smith Engagement Rumours At The BAFTAs

The Baby Driver actress arrives on the red carpet with a giant sparkler on her ring finger

Could Lily James and Matt Smith be engaged?

Lily, 28, headed to the BAFTAs at London’s Royal Albert Hall last night – with a sparkling rock on her left hand. Ooh.

The Darkest House star looked gorgeous in a princess-style Burberry gown, which featured a corseted bodice, dramatic tiered skirt and delicate embellishments across the waist.

Her blonde locks had been teased into loose waves, and she’d opted for smoky copper eyes and nude lips.

But really, all fans could talk about was the bling on her ring finger. And who could blame them? It was certainly eye-catching, with a cluster of diamonds set on a gold band.

Tweets included: ‘Omg lily james and matt smith my favourite couple to ever exist are engaged i’m so beyond happy for them !!!’ and: ‘Me: celebrity goss is trashy and i hate it also me: omg lily james has a giant diamond ring is she engAGED TO MATT SMITH TELL ME [sic].’

See: A Complete List Of All The Winners From The 2018 BAFTAs

Oddly, Lily wasn’t wearing the jewel when she arrived at Vogue’s after party later in the evening. She’d changed into a silky embroidered maxi, and obviously didn’t think the ring matched.

Would she have ditched an engagement ring? We’re not sure…

Whatever the case, it wouldn’t exactly be a surprise if she and The Crown‘s Matt, 35, got engaged. They’ve been together since 2014, when they met on the set of Pride And Prejudice And Zombies.

Last summer, Lily denied that they’d taken the next step in their relationship, telling The Sun On Sunday: ‘We’re not engaged yet. But it’s going very well.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

But have things changed since then? We guess we’ll just have to wait and see.