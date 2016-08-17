So It Looks Like Lillie Lexie Gregg *Is* Going Into The CBB House…

And we cannot wait to see how Stephen Bear is going to react...

It’s like Malin, Terry and the Love Island villa ALL OVER AGAIN.

Ever since Stephen Bear ‘cheated’ on his former girlfriend Lillie Lexie Gregg with his housemate Chloe Khan, viewers have been calling for her to enter the house and give him a little, erm, piece of her mind.

Now that Chloe’s been evicted from the CBB house, it looks very likely that this is exactly what’s about to happen.

Yup, the folks behind Celebrity Big Brother have dropped one HUGE hint on their Twitter page.

It comes in the form of Stephen Bear with some doughnuts on his head (yeah, we’re not sure why either) looking pretty stunned. And what’s that we spy in the reflection behind him? Oh, it only looks like Lillie…

WE KNOW.

The tweet reads: ‘12.47pm: There’s a surprise visitor here to see Bear! Wonder how he’ll react… #CBBLive’.

Natch, everyone jumped to the conclusion that it’s the MTV beauty.

We can kind of guess what Lillie might like to say to her former flame, considering she’s spoken out about the whole situation this week.

The Ex On The Beach lady told OK!: ‘I’m in shock. I’m gutted, embarrassed, humiliated, but the Bear I’m watching on the television is unrecognisable as my boyfriend.

‘It never even entered my head that I couldn’t trust him.’

Poor Lil’ 🙁

Despite the fact that Chloe’s no longer on CBB, both she and Bear have spoken about continuing their romance on the outside.

In fact, the evicted CBB star turned up to Heavy D’s eviction just last night with Bear’s name written on her cheek, encased in a heart.

We’re sure that Chloe will be tuning in to see how it all unfolds.

BRB while we cancel our plans for tonight…