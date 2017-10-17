Twitter Was Going Completely Crazy Over The Liar Finale Last Night

But was there a VERY awkward error...?

Last night was the finale of Liar, and WOAH, it was dramatic.

In a last-minute twist, the show ended with the murder of rapist Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) – just as he was about to be arrested.

But it wasn’t just Andrew’s grisly end that viewers were talking about over on Twitter.

Earlier on, they thought they’d spotted an awkward error with the dialogue, when we saw DI Vanessa Harmon (Shelley Conn) promise Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggatt) that police would catch the surgeon.

Sitting in a car, Laura asked Vanessa: ‘What makes you think you can put him away?’ to which she replied: ‘You need to let me worry about Andrew Earlham.’

Unfortunately, some misheard this, and thought Shelley had accidentally called Joanne by her real name.

One wrote: ‘Could have sworn the copper just said let us worry about that Joanne.. her names Laura init?! #Liar #liaritv,’ while another said: ‘I’m sure the copper just called her Joanne in the car?? Did anyone else spot it? #Liar [sic].’

Hmm. Yeah, we’re pretty sure that would’ve been picked up in the edit suite…

So what did people make of the shock ending? Well, it definitely seemed to divide opinion.

Tweets varied from: ‘Am absolutely raging!!! Wanted to see the look on Andrews face when he got caught 😡 why would you kill him off #Liar,’ to: ‘The finale of #liar did not disappoint. Bring on the next series of who the killer was #itvliar [sic].’

