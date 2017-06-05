Why Liam Payne’s New Music Video Is Being Praised On Twitter

Fans are very pleased with the singer's debut vid...

Former One Direction singer and new dad Liam Payne dropped the music video for his debut solo single Strip That Down over the weekend. And unsurprisingly, fans are absolutely loving it.

Take a look at it here…

But there’s one thing in particular that people are impressed with – Liam has been commended for promoting diversity.

The video features some seriously incredible and GORGEOUS dancers, who are from different ethnic backgrounds.

Fans immediately took to social media to share their admiration and appreciation, with one writing: ‘LIAM HAVING POC IN HIS VIDEO TO SHOW CASE BEAUTY AND ART AND NOT AS SEXUAL OBJECTS IS WHAT IVE ALWAYS WANTED THANK YOU [sic].’

Another posted: ‘I gotta yell real quick about the poc representation in strip that down bc it makes me so so happy to see it, liam really came through [sic].’

One fan commended the ‘amazing’ dancers, saying: ‘He had poc representation in a beautiful, tasteful way with amazing dancers, choreography, & visuals. liam james payne really did THAT.’

While another agreed: ‘Love you so much, I love the video. The visuals are so great and beautiful POC women, congrats # StripThatDown.’

This came after an accidental leak of the highly anticipated music vid, which resulted in Liam apologising to his fans.

‘Sorry guys someone leaked the video,’ he Tweeted, ‘It will be live again at 7.30pm BST look forward to you seeing it then!’

It looks like it was worth the wait!

It looks like it was worth the wait!

Liam is the fifth and final member of One Direction to release solo music. So what can we expect from his upcoming album?

Well, a source recently revealed to The Sun: ‘Liam wants his solo music to sound like a mix between Justin Bieber and Drake. It’s definitely not going to be a hip-hop album. He has worked with so many different producers and artists.

‘But what’s for sure is that his songs will sound very, very different to what Harry Styles has put out.’

Hurry up, Liam!

By Emily Jefferies